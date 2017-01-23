Sixers center Joel Embiid named Eastern Conference 'Player of the Week'

- Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Embiid played in three games last week, and the Sixers won each game he played in.

He posted a 22-point, 12-rebound double-double last Monday in Milwaukee, adding five blocks and two steals to his totals. According to officials with the Sixers, he is the only NBA player this season to post such number.

This week he averaged 22 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks per game.

Embiid is the 11th Sixer ever to win a Player of the Week award and the first since Thaddeus Young was honored on January 6, 2014. He joins Michael Carter-Williams and 2016 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Allen Iverson as the only two Sixers rookies ever to be named Player of the Week.