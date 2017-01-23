Delaware county hit hard by heavy rain, wind Local News Delaware county hit hard by heavy rain, wind Monday's high winds and soaking rains made a mess of things for homeowners in Delaware county.

FOX 29 caught up with tree removal crews at a resident's home near the 200 block of Summit in Springfield, where a big Spruce tree came down on the covered side porch.

"We were down in the living room and just heard a loud bang and got up and looked around and finally looked out the side window and saw this tree leaning against the house," said resident Jeff Hart.

Workers from Rick's Tree Service secured the tree, cut it down to size then hauled it away from the house and reduced it to sawdust.

There were plenty of other signs of weather-related damage.

-- Part of Providence Road was closed when a massive tree took out power lines.

-- Traffic at State Road and Rolling was on the honor system when signal lights were knocked out.

--In Aston, a downed tree sheared off the wall and part of the roof over the master bedroom of a house on the 200 block of Beatrice lane. No injuries, but a big mess.

And in Media, the Wolson home on the 1900 block of Kimberwick was the third house in a row to see trees come down. In this case, a massive Black Oak crushed mailboxes and fell right where kids had gathered earlier in the morning to wait for the school bus .

"I was sitting working on my computer and we heard a loud crack," said Alexis Wolson. "Then, five seconds later, a huge thud that vibrated the house."

Her husband Ray came home to see the tree across their driveway.

"Thankfully, no one was hurt," he said. "It's a big tree and it's in a lot of pieces now."

Tree removal expert Frank Parenti says in weather like this, it's not just dying, rotting trees that topple over.

"It's the live, healthy trees that usually fall," Parenti explained to FOX 29's Bruce Gordon. "So much weight and they are healthy, and they catch a lot of wind just like your umbrella-- when it's a bigger tree, there's a lot of wind to catch and it'll blow over."