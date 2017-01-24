New surveillance photos released in Camden worksite murder

- Investigators in Camden County have released new surveillance photos of a person of interest sought in connection with the murder of a Bensalem, Pennsylvania man.

Brett Moss, 28, was shot and killed back on August 16, 2016 near 28th and Saunders Streets in Camden.

New surveillance photos show an unknown person and vehicle of interest in the investigation.

Brett worked as a scrap metal collector for a company called EMR and had been assigned to work a yard near 27th and Saunders Street. He'd only been reporting there for two weeks and was alone when authorities say someone dragged him out of the sight of security cameras and into an alleyway next to the yard where they shot him.

He died at the hospital the very next day.

Brett graduated from Kutztown University with a degree in social work, and also played football.

Police have previously released surveillance photos showing a male wearing a baseball cap, white T-shirt and shorts leaving the area on foot. Additional photos show a dark blue Ford Fusion in the area around the time of the shooting