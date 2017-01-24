Man wanted for Rite Aid robbery Local News Man wanted for Rite Aid robbery Police are searching for a man they say robbed a Rite Aid store in West Oak Lane last Saturday.

- Police are searching for a man they say robbed a Rite Aid store in West Oak Lane last Saturday.

It happened at the store located on the 7400 block of Ogontz Avenue, just after 10 p.m.

Police say the suspect approached an employee, who was coming out of the office, and simulated he had a gun in his pocket. He then demanded the employee back into the office where additional employees were forced on the floor.

The suspect demanded money and fled the store with the night deposits.

No one was injured.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, 5'7" tall, 40-50 years old, with a medium build and dark colored hair thinning in the back. He was last seen wearing a dark colored knit hat, a black fleece shirt with "Merit" on the left chest area, black pants, black boots, and a dark colored backpack with lime green accents.

If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please call 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.