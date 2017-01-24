Philly store owner held at gunpoint by robbery suspects

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - Police are searching for two men accused of an armed robbery at the University Micro Center.
It happened on Jan. 13, shortly before 5 p.m. Police say two men entered the store on South 42nd Street and announced it was a robbery.
One of the suspects held the store owner at gunpoint while the other escorted a witness to the back of the store, according to police.
The suspects then found an unsecured safe and fled the store with $1,600.
The first suspect is described as a black male in his 30s, 5'10" tall, weighing around 240 pounds and with a beard. He was last seen wearing a tan hooded jacket and black boots.
The second suspect is described as a black male, in his 30s, 5'10", weighing 200 pounds and with a beard. He was last seen wearing a tan hooded jacket, and black boots.
If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, please call 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.