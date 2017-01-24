Philly store owner held at gunpoint by robbery suspects Local News Philly store owner held at gunpoint by robbery suspects Police are searching for two men accused of an armed robbery at the University Micro Center.

It happened on Jan. 13, shortly before 5 p.m. Police say two men entered the store on South 42nd Street and announced it was a robbery.

One of the suspects held the store owner at gunpoint while the other escorted a witness to the back of the store, according to police.

The suspects then found an unsecured safe and fled the store with $1,600.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his 30s, 5'10" tall, weighing around 240 pounds and with a beard. He was last seen wearing a tan hooded jacket and black boots.

The second suspect is described as a black male, in his 30s, 5'10", weighing 200 pounds and with a beard. He was last seen wearing a tan hooded jacket, and black boots.



If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, please call 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.