Preparations underway for President Trump's arrival to Philly

Trump is set to speak at the Lowes Hotel on Thursday during a three day retreat with the entire Republican Congressional Delegation.

Barriers are already in place along Market Street and secret service vehicles will be arriving to center city en mass -- but the President isn't the only one expected.

The historical marker outside of Lowes Hotel says "Rickett's Circus" but this week a different circus comes to town -- The fallout from the election of Donald Trump.

A long line of barriers is now set up in preparation for what's to be expected as a large scale of protests against President Trump.

One resident said, "If it's anything like I saw on TV for his inauguration, I'm sure he'll be met with pickets and signs."

Philadelphia police tell FOX 29 they have approved demonstration applications for a crowd of up to 3,000, and on Facebook thousands have already RSVP'd to at least two planned protests.

"It does not surprise me. I might be one of them," said one resident.

Trump's speech will not be open to the public but chances are with the expected crowds their voice may still be heard.

Guy Bruhl from Philadelphia said he is happy Trump's first visit as President is to Philly.

"I like it I'm a proud Philadelphian," said Bruhl.

During Trump's visit on Thursday many streets will be closed, including Market Street. A full list of closures can be found below:

Road Closures:

The following roads will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday and will remain closed until at least 6 p.m. Thursday night:



13th Street from Chestnut Street to Market Street

Market Street from 11th Street to Juniper Street

12th Street from Chestnut to Arch Street



The public should expect rolling road closures during dignitary movement on Thursday.



Parking Restrictions:

The following parking restrictions will go into effect at 6 a.m. Thursday:



13th Street from Chestnut to Market Streets

Market Street from 11th Street to Juniper Street

12th Street from Chestnut to Arch Street



PPA and PPD will tow any cars located on those streets to the PPA impoundment lot at 2501 S. Weccacoe Avenue in South Philadelphia. The parking restrictions will be lifted when the roads reopen to vehicular traffic Thursday evening.



Pedestrian Restrictions:

The United States Secret Service is establishing a secure perimeter that will limit pedestrian access to the following streets starting at 6 a.m. on Thursday:



1100 and 1200 block of Market - both north and south sides

12th Street from Chestnut to Filbert Streets - both east and west sides

13th Street from Chestnut to Market Streets - both east and west sides