Police: Suspect in Abington bank robbery has been deported twice

- Police in Abington Township have arrested and charged a man in connection with a bank robbery that occurred last Friday.

The incident occurred around 5:20 p.m. at the TD Bank on the 1400 block of Old York Road.

Police say 43-year-old Mario Calderon handed the teller a note, stating it was an armed robbery and handed the teller a blue and white nylon backpack. The suspect stated, "put the money in there."

Calderon fled the scene, without displaying a weapon.

Wednesday, police tracked down Calderon, and arrested him without incident in Warminster, Pennsylvania.

Police say Calderon has no fixed address, added that he is from Mexico and has previously been deported twice.

Calderon has been charged with robbery and related offenses.