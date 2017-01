ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - Police say there is a potentially bad batch of heroin on the streets of Atlantic City.

Officers on Wednesday responded to six overdoses between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Two people died and four others were revived and survived after officers administered Narcan.

Heroin bags stamped "King of Death" were to blame for the fatal overdoses.

Police are asking the public to call 911 immediately if you know someone who may be using heroin and experiencing an overdose.