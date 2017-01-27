Day 3 of GOP retreat protests move to 30th Street Station Local News Protesters aim to give GOP lawmakers a send off in Philadelphia Protesters filled the streets of Philadelphia as they rallied against President Donald Trump's policies before, during, and after his speech to GOP leaders at their retreat.

The protests lasted late into the night with the last one ending around 10 p.m.

Friday, protesters are gearing up for a third day of protests in a new location, as they make their way to the area of 30th Street station to send GOP lawmakers back to Washington with their messages.

Immigration, healthcare, and women's rights were just a few of several hot-button issues that had people voicing their concerns and frustrations with chants and signs.

Despite thousands of protestors and some sort of issue at Broad and Walnut Streets that caused a Wawa to close after damage was caused inside, there were zero arrests during the full day of protest Thursday.