2017 Philadelphia International Cycling Classic canceled

- The city of Philadelphia has announced there will be no International Cycling classic in 2017.

The race website says a lack of funding contributed to the race cancellation.

“Regrettably, even after extensive fundraising efforts, we were not able to find enough sponsors interested in covering the $1 million cost of the bike race to host it this year,” read a statement from representatives from the City of Philadelphia Managing Director’s office on the race site.

According to the site, the city has not ruled out bringing the race back in 2018.