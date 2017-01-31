Police investigating reported stabbing, officer-involved shooting in Hollywood

- Police were investigating reports of a stabbing Tuesday at a Jack in the Box restaurant in Hollywood, authorities said.

The incident was reported at about 2 p.m. near Sunset and Ivar avenues. Officers responded for a man with a knife inside the restaurant. An officer-involved shooting was reported.

Stabbing victim on Sunset Blvd. near Cahuenga was just taken away by ambulance. Someone else taken out of Jack in Box on a stretcher . — Maeve Reston (@MaeveReston) January 31, 2017

Multiple victims were reported to have stab wounds.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

