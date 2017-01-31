Two Delaware women facing prostitution charges

- Delaware Police who say their lengthy investigation has paid off in the bust of a prostitution ring.

Tuesday two New Castle women are facing prostitution charges.

Police say 20-year-old Nicole Culley and 36-year-old Sarah Hinrichs, worked together to run a prostitution service out of a house on the 1100 block of Washington Street in New Castle.

Police say they got complaints from neighbors about the house.

Investigators say Culley was the prostitute and that she paid Hinrichs to use her house as a place to run her business.