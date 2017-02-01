Two Upper Darby students arrested after attempt to bring gun to school

- Two Upper Darby High School students are in custody after police say one of them tried to bring a loaded handgun to school, and the other attacked a school police officer.

The incident occurred at the school Wednesday morning at the school on Lansdown Avenue.

Police superintendent Michael Chitwood says a 17-year-old student attempted to bring a 9mm handgun into the school. There were two rounds in the gun when police recovered.

When police approached the student who was in possession of the gun, a scuffle ensued and a second student became involved in the scuffle, and the 17-year-old student attempted to hand the gun off to the second student.

Police say they do not believe the gun was brought in for a specific purpose, and that it was brought to their attention by word of mouth.

Authorities say both students will be charged as adults, and marijuana was also recovered.

Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood says the student who brought the gun previously was arrested for making terroristic threats against Pope Francis on Twitter, back when he visited Philadelphia. The student has since returned to school.