Radnor Twp. teacher charged with sexual assault of female student

- Authorities in Radnor Township have arrested and charged a teacher after they say she was sexually involved with a student, according to a source close to the investigation.

28-year-old Nina Scott, a former teacher at The Village, a court ordered child care facility on the 400 block of Roberts Road is facing several charges in connection with the incident.

Investigators say they received word of a possible relationship between Scott and a juvenile female victim back in October 2016, and later learned that Scott was the victim's teacher.

A journal that belonged to the victim was discovered at the school along with letters from Scott that were written to the victim. In the letters, authorities say Scott refers to the victim as "her girlfriend" and made references to being in her bed with the student.

Scott also allegedly referred to her two-year-old daughter as "their daughter."

Detectives interviewed the victim regarding the matter, and say the student admitted Scott was her teacher when she was a resident at The Village, but denied any type of physical and romantic relationship.

Nina Scott was later interviewed by detectives and also denied any type of personal relationship. In a later interview, police say Scott admitted to having sexual contact with the student, and the first incident occurred back in February 2016.

The student later spoke with police and admitted to multiple sexual encounters with Scott.

Scott is facing several charges including 34 counts of institutional sexual assault of a minor, and corruption of minors.