Philadelphia Police officer suspended over domestic abuse charges

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Philadelphia police Commissioner Richard Ross has suspended and intends to fire a 17-year veteran officer charged with four separate incidents of domestic abuse involving the same woman last year.

Fifty-one-year-old Gerald Smith surrendered to Internal Affairs investigators Wednesday on charges including simple assault and making terroristic threats.

Police say he punched the 46-year-old woman in the eye in January 2016, then backhanded her in the chest during an argument in June. He's also accused of bending her finger when she tried to turn down his car radio in October, and driving by her parked car making a "gun gesture" in November, after she obtained a protection from abuse order from the court.

Online court records don't list an attorney for Smith.

He's free on bond facing a court appearance Feb. 21.