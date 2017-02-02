Police: Man flashed handgun in NJTP road rage incident

- New Jersey State Police have arrested and charged a man with weapons offenses after they say he was involved in a road rage incident back in January.

Troopers responded to the southbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike in Westhampton Township around 11 p.m. on January 19.

The victim called police after he says another driver pulled up next to him and flashed a handgun. The victim described the Mercedes Benz with Virginia plates to police, and officers pulled over the vehicle several miles down the road.

Officers stopped, 42-year-old Brett Landes, and located a semi-automatic handgun with hollow-point bullets inside the car.

Landes was arrested and search, and officers also found he was in possession of cocaine.

Landes, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, assault, possession of hollow point bullets, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and possession of cocaine.

He was lodged at the Burlington County jail on a no bail warrant.