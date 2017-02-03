Police seek man impersonating officer in Whitehall Twp.

- A man impersonating a police officer is driving around south Whitehall Township and police need your help finding him.

On Saturday a woman was pulled over on Mauch Chunk Road by a man driving an unmarked vehicle.

The impersonator asked for the woman's license, but she threatened to call 9-1-1.

The man is described as being in his 30s with brown hair, a mustache, and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue pants and a blue shirt with a badge and patch on the

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.