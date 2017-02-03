Woman fights off armed man, suspect shot in arm Local News Woman fights off armed man, suspect shot in arm An Upper Darby woman was forced to fight off an armed man, after he followed her into a laundromat bathroom, and then attacked her.

- An Upper Darby woman was forced to fight off an armed man, after he followed her into a laundromat bathroom, and then attacked her.

Police say the suspect, 23-year-old Daquan Raheem Brooks, held the victim inside the bathroom, when she made the quick decision to grab the gun.

During the struggle then gun went off, and the bullet struck the suspect in the arm.

The woman managed to escaped and run to a nearby convenience store to get help.

The victim says in those frightening moments, she realized it was her, or him.

In the struggle... It went off and shot the suspect in the arm.

The victim managed to escape-- and run to a nearby 7-11 to get help.

"I arm wrestled with the gentleman there to save my life and I did," Naou Mor Khantah explained.

Police arrested Brooks nearby and say he was attempting to rob and sexually assault the victim.

He's under arrest, but remains in the hospital in serious condition.