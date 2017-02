- Philadelphia Police are investigating the death of a man in the city's Holmesburg neighborhood Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 4900 block of Rhawn Street to find an unresponsive man lying in the street around 5:40 a.m.

The unidentified man, who is believed to be in his mid-50s was pronounced dead at the scene by medics a short time later.

No arrests have been made. The man's death is under investigation.