VIDEO: Suspect leaves baby on roadside after stealing SUV Local News VIDEO: Suspect leaves baby on roadside after stealing SUV Philadelphia Police have released surveillance video of a man they say stole a car with a 1-year-old girl inside, before leaving the baby on the side of the road in South Philadelphia.

The incident occurred just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday night at 8th and McKean Streets.

Police say the a woman was closing up her place of work for the evening, and put her 19-month-old daughter in the back car seat.

When the woman went back into the store to get a toy that belonged to her daughter, a man jumped in the driver seat and took off.

After realizing there was a baby in the back seat the suspect stopped three blocks away on the 900 block of Emily Street and left the baby on the sidewalk strapped in its car seat.

A bystander stopped and picked up the crying baby, who was pointing and asking for mer mother.

Police say the suspect kept going in the gray 2014 Rav-4. They say they're working on getting surveillance video that shows the suspect taking the car and leaving the baby at the other location.

The baby was unharmed.

Police are still looking for the suspect and the car. It’s a gray 2014 Rav-4 with Pennsylvania tag number JMT4312.