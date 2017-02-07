Wolf sees $2B in cuts, savings in upcoming budget plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Tuesday, Gov. Tom Wolf proposed more than $2 billion in cuts and savings to help wipe out a huge deficit without needing a major tax increase or cutting aid to schools or social services, according to his office.

Details of the proposal will be in the Democratic governor's $32 billion-plus budget plan he is preparing to release Tuesday to a Republican-controlled Legislature that has opposed his efforts in the past two years to fill a stubborn post-recession deficit with a major tax increase on sales or income.

Wolf's office was not saying Monday how exactly it arrived at the figure of $2.1 billion in cuts and savings. However, Wolf maintained that by cutting "government waste and bureaucracy," he could put more money into public schools, a cornerstone of his administration, and prevent cuts to social services without a broad-based tax increase.

Still, Wolf will need more money to meet his goals and address what budget analysts are projecting to be a roughly $3 billion budget gap in this year and next year combined, the difference between projected tax collections and the cost to maintain current programs.

On that front, Wolf is expected to ask lawmakers to impose a Marcellus Shale natural gas extraction tax, something they have opposed for nearly a decade, and to restructure the corporate net income tax to remove loopholes the administration says allow some profits to go untaxed. Wolf already has made that proposal, only to see it blocked by staunch opposition from Republicans and the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry.

Groups that depend on state aid will be watching closely. School groups say district budgets are suffering as the cost of pension obligations, health insurance, special education and charter school tuition outpaces new state aid. Nearly 4,000 adults with an intellectual disability or autism are on a waiting list for immediate caregiving help as the state still has yet to fully fund services for the roughly 55,000 people receiving those services, according to the Arc of Pennsylvania.

"We've been told that this is a concern that the governor shares, so I'm cautiously optimistic," said Maureen Cronin, the executive director of the Arc of Pennsylvania.

County governments also have pressed Wolf and legislative leaders for more aid. They have felt squeezed by the state for more than a decade into footing a larger share of the cost to handle abused and neglected children and services for the addicted, mentally ill and intellectually disabled.

"Pretty much everybody was saying that their intent was not to harm our appropriations, but I don't really know how that translates" into actual dollars, said Douglas Hill, executive director of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.

In the meantime, budget pressure is growing from the same, and new, directions.

Wolf has made several moves in the past six weeks to try to squeeze out savings. He ordered the closure of the state prison in Pittsburgh, eliminated positions in state government and wants to consolidate four state public agencies into one.

Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa, D-Allegheny, said he also expects Wolf's administration to recapture economic development dollars from entities that did not meet their obligations to hire workers.

Below are some Highlights of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's spending plan for the 2017-18 budget year that starts July 1:

THE BIG PICTURE

-- Increases spending through the state's main bank account to more than $32.3 billion. Including approximately $230 million being requested for the current fiscal year, Wolf is seeking approval for $1 billion in new spending, or 3.2 percent of this year's enacted budget of just over $31.5 billion.

-- Does not increase tax rates on sales or income.

-- Raises taxes by $1 billion, largely by imposing a new tax on Marcellus Shale drilling or eliminating what the Wolf administration views as tax loopholes.

-- Assembles a $2 billion grab bag of spending cuts, efficiency steps and revenue sources that do not involve raising taxes.

STATE TAXES

-- SALES: Keeps rate at 6 percent, but eliminates exemptions on custom programming, design and data processing; commercial storage; and aircraft sales, use and repair to raise $460 million. Effective July 1, 2017.

-- NATURAL GAS: Imposes a new tax on natural-gas production at 6.5 percent of value to generate $294 million. Effective Jan. 1, 2017.

-- CORPORATE INCOME TAXES: Limits deduction for net operating losses to 30 percent of taxable income, instead of the greater of 30 percent or $5 million. Effective Jan. 1, 2018. Lowers corporate net income tax rate in steps to 6.49 percent, from 9.99 percent, in 2022, and changes how it is calculated to stop businesses based in other states from avoiding the tax on their Pennsylvania operations. The moves would raise $81 million.

-- INSURANCE PREMIUMS: Expands the insurance premiums tax to most previously exempt insurance entities to raise $141 million. Effective Jan. 1, 2018.

REVENUE MEASURES

-- Leases the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg to a private entity for 29 years for an upfront payment of $200 million. The state would then lease it back, with an annual rental fee.

-- Collects $25 per person fee from municipalities that do not have their own full-time police force and instead rely solely upon state police for coverage to raise $63 million.

-- Calls for lawmakers to raise the state minimum wage to $12 an hour, up from the federal minimum of $7.25 an hour, to raise $95 million in net new income taxes.

SAVINGS MEASURES

-- Department of Corrections and Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole would merge into new Department of Criminal Justice and the Human Services, Health, Aging and Drug and Alcohol Programs departments would merge into new Department of Health and Human Services to save more than $100 million.

-- Reducing employee numbers to save $143 million.

EDUCATION

-- Increases aid for public school operations and instruction by $100 million, an increase of nearly 2 percent to $6 billion.

-- Increases early-childhood education funding by $75 million, an increase of 38 percent to $271 million.

-- Increases special education funding by $25 million, an increase of 2 percent increase to $1.12 billion.