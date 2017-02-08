Police ID suspect in Rittenhouse Square cab carjacking

Philadelphia Police have identified the man they say carjacked a taxi cab before driving it through Rittenhouse Square Park and crashing.

Jonathan Gay, 51, is facing several charges in connection with the incident, including aggravated assault, robbery, carjacking, DUI-alcohol or drugs, recklessly endangering another person, theft-unlawful taking, theft receiving stolen property, and related offenses.

Monday, police say the 42-year-old driver of a cab was dropping off a passenger at the 2000 block of Locust street, when Gay opened the door, and grabbed the passenger from the back seat by her hair, throwing her to the ground.

The driver got out of the car to help the passenger when Gay climbed into the taxi and drove off, making his way through Rittenhouse Square Park, and striking and oncoming vehicle.

Civilians then pulled Gay from the car and held him down until officers arrived. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the accident.

No other injuries were reported.