Teenager killed after shooting inside West Oak Lane home

A teenager has died after he was shot in his own home in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane neighborhood.

Just before midnight Thursday, police responded to a report of shots fired inside a home on the 6700 block of North 15th Street.

When police arrived they located an 18-year-old man with life-threatening gunshot wounds inside a neighbor's home, after he fled his own home to escape the gunmen.

The victim was taken to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators say 13 shell casings from two different semi-automatic guns were located at the scene. Police say the gunman or gunmen fired directly through the window of the victim's front door.

The wounded victim fled his home to escape the gunman and broke into to the neighbor's home where he was found through a window. Police say the victim was on house arrest in relation to another case.

The investigation is ongoing.