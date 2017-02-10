DA Seth Williams announces he won't run for re-election

- Philadelphia District Attorney has announced that he will not be running for re-election in the upcoming May Democratic Primary.

Williams announcement that he would not seek a third term came at a Friday morning press conference held at his office.

This comes amid a federal investigation and continued criticism over ethics violations.

"After devoting more than 20 years of service to the city that I love and grew up in, as an assistant District Attorney, and as the Inspector General, and now as the District Attorney, I have made the very difficult decision not to seek re-election to a third term as the District Attorney of the City of Philadelphia," Williams said Friday.

Federal authorities launched their investigation into Williams and his interests in 2015, questioning his acceptance of certain gifts and favors.

As part of the federal grand jury probe, subpoenas were issued to the political action committee Williams used while running for office.

Last year the investigation expanded into Williams’ personal finances, along with the finances of the ‘Second Chance Foundation’ charity he started in 2011.

Williams, who began his term in 2010, was fined by the city's Board of Ethics as a result of the ethics violations connected to the acceptance of gifts.

And last month the city’s Ethics Board fined Williams $62,000, the largest fine imposed by the Board in its ten-year history.

The ethics violations surfaced last summer when Williams released amended statements of financial interest detailing thousands of dollars in gifts he received from 2010 to 2015, including $45,000 dollars in roof repairs and other home improvements.

Williams apologized, vowing to win back the trust of Philadelphians.

The fines, along with disputes over police-involved investigations, led to increased scrutiny from groups like the local Fraternal Order of Police.

The FOP put up a billboard seeking a new District Attorney in Philadelphia.

FOP President John McNesby said at the time that they would be supporting another candidate.