Police investigate KKK fliers found in Burlington County

CINNAMINSON, N.J. (AP) -- Police are investigating the appearance of fliers promoting the Ku Klux Klan in Burlington County.

Police say Cinnaminson and Maple Shade residents found the fliers near their driveways Sunday. The fliers had two heart shapes. Inside of the hearts were the messages "love your own race" and "stop homosexuality and race mixing".

Each KKK paper also had a number and website listed.

The Cinnaminson Police Department denounced the fliers saying:

"The Cinnaminson Police Department received a call from a resident reporting hate literature found along Forklanding Road today. The police are investigating the incident. At this time it does not appear that any person or residence was specifically targeted. There is no place for hate or intolerance in Cinnaminson. Anyone with information is asked to call the Cinnaminson Police at 856-829-6666."

The Southern Burlington County NAACP released the statement below:

"This message of hate - whether it stems from some lone individual with a printer, or some group of anonymous, hateful people - has absolutely no place in our community, or any community. The Southern Burlington County Chapter of the NAACP condemns it fully, and urges local leaders in the region and throughout the State, from all ethnic, political, and religious backgrounds, to do the same forcefully. Clearly, the fight for civil rights is not over in New Jersey. The Southern Burlington County NAACP has the full support of the New Jersey State Conference NAACP as this struggle continues!"

There is currently an investigation underway into the source of the fliers.