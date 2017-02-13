Wind advisories in effect as strong gusts hit area Local News Wind advisories in effect as strong gusts hit area The National Weather Service's High Wind warning remains in effect Monday as powerful gusts hit the area.

The southern parts of the area are looking at possible gusts of up to 50-60 miles per hour, though we have not seen gust that powerful just yet. Northern parts of the area are looking at gusts of up to 40-50 mph.

The wind mixed with the damp ground from Sunday's rain could lead to downed trees or power lines .

Some scattered outages have been reported since the windy weather began.

As for the temperature Monday, highs are in the 40s, but the wind could keep that temperature feeling in the 30s.