4 hospitalized by potential carbon monoxide poisoning

- Four people are recovering this morning in what appears to be a case of carbon monoxide poisoning in North Philadelphia.

It happened in the 1200 block of West Williams Street around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Two of the victims say they started getting dizzy with headaches on Friday night, and it got so bad by Sunday morning, they called the gas company, and went to temple university hospital.

Once there, they told staff they couldn't contact their neighbors, so firefighters went to check on them.

Firefighters did not get an answer at the door and forced their way into the home. They found two people unconscious and pulled them from the home, and took them to Temple University Hospital.

"We were not able to get an answer at the door, so we made forcible entry into the home where we pulled, brought two more occupants out," Deputy Fire Commissioner Gary Loesch explained.

There has been no word this morning on their condition.

The Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause of the leak.