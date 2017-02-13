Towson basketball player shot while home in Philadelphia

- A college basketball player from Philadelphia was hurt during a drive by shooting late Saturday night.

John Davis, a forward for Towson University had just finished playing a game against the Drexel Dragons and was back at his family's home on the 900 block of 4th Street.

While outside of the home, gunshots rang out and Davis was struck in the leg. Another man was also grazed.

Davis is okay, but no arrests have been made.

A statement from Towson says in part, "We are extremely thankful that John and everybody else involved was not seriously harmed. Our main focus right now is on the health of John Davis."