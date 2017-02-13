Mayfair bank robbery suspect sought by police, FBI

- Philadelphia Police and the FBI are looking to identify and locate a suspect involved in a bank robbery in Mayfair.

The incident occurred back on February 9, around 4 p.m. at the M&T Bank on the 7100 block of Frankford Avenue.

Investigators say the suspect entered the bank and handed a demand note to the teller. After the teller handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled on foot, and was last seen heading south on Frankford Avenue.

The suspect has been described as a white male in his late 30s to early 40s, standing 5'11" with a thin build and a goatee.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this robbery or this subject is urged to call the FBI at 215-418-4000 or the Philadelphia Police Department.

There is a reward for information leading to the suspect's capture.