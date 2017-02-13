Amber Alert issued for 15-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danger

FOX 32 NEWS - The Gary Police Department is investigating the abduction of a teen from Gary, Indiana.

Chastinea Reeves is a 15-year-old black female who is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 130 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Reeves was wearing a grey t-shirt and black jeans when last seen, which was Monday, February 13 in Gary, Indiana. She is believed to be in extreme danger.

Gary, Indiana is 30 miles south of Chicago, Illinois.

If you have any information on Chastinea Reeves, contact the Gary Police Department at 1-888-58AMBER (582-6237) or 911.