Crash involving tractor trailer, 2 SUVs slows traffic on I-95 in NJ

- New Jersey State Police are investigating a multi-car crash on I-95 in Hopewell Township that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. in the Northbound lanes near Exit 4.

Police say two SUVs and a Tractor trailer were all involved in the crash. The driver of a Cadillac Escalade involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The roadway was shut down as investigators and cleanup crews worked on the scene. Traffic was getting by on the right shoulder.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.