Temple University now offering gender-inclusive housing

- Temple University has announced they will now offer gender-inclusive housing accommodations for on-campus living options.

The gender-inclusive housing will begin in the fall of 2017, for which registration has already begun, according to the university's website.

The new policy means students can opt to share a suite or apartment on campus with other students regardless of biological sex, gender expression gender identity, or sexual orientation.

The university website reads, "Temple prides itself on creating a welcoming community for our diverse student body. Amid student interest in more accommodating on-campus living options, Temple University will offer gender-inclusive housing beginning in the fall semester."

Gender-inclusive housing will be opt-in only, and students can opt-in by stating their desire for a gender inclusive assignment on the housing selection application.

"We want to acknowledge the diverse needs of our students and further develop a residence hall environment that is positive and respectful for all residents," Kevin W. Williams, interim assistant vice president for University Housing and Residential Life said in a statement on the university website.

For more information, visit the Temple University website.