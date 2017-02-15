Re-opening Delaware County Wawa to sell beer, offer restaurant seating

- A Delaware County Wawa will feature something a little different from what their Pennsylvania customers are used to when it re-opens tomorrow morning.

The store located at 71 Naamans Creek Road in Chadds Ford will be the first Wawa location in the region to offer restaurant-style seating, and offer beer.

The re-opening will even feature a special celebration including beer tastings with local breweries along with the ribbon cutting, and tours of the store.

The store has been closed since early January for the renovations.