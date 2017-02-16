- New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has made it pretty clear that he is not a Philadelphia sports fan.

His Dallas Cowboy fandom is well documented, but this week he extended his dislike of Philadelphia sports to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Wednesday night, Governor Christie made an appearance on SportsNet New York "Baseball Night."

When the topic turned to the Phillies and their use of the Tug McGraw "Ya Gotta Believe" slogan inside the team's Clearwater, Florida facility, Christie had quite the response.

"The Phillies suck," Christie began. "Let's just start with that. They're from Philadelphia. They're an awful team. They're an angry, bitter fan base and it's not safe for civilized people to go to Citizens Bank Park if you want to root for the other team.”

“The Phillies suck. They are an awful team, they are an angry bitter fanbase” — @GovChristie



Full Video: https://t.co/yAopMXw7nm pic.twitter.com/6ovUPPkemF — SportsNet New York (@SNYtv) February 16, 2017

The barrage didn't end there.

“Ya gotta believe what?” Christie added “Ya gotta believe we're awful people!"

The Philadelphia Phillies seemed to hint at Christie's comments Thursday afternoon, when they tweeted:

"We love our fans and appreciate their unwavering support as we "bridge" to a bright future!"

We love our fans and appreciate their unwavering support as we "bridge" to a bright future! — Phillies (@Phillies) February 16, 2017

Thursday morning, a judge ruled a criminal complaint against NJ Gov. Chris Christie over the Bridgegate lane-closing scandal can proceed, which may explain the reason the word "bridge" was in quotes.

The Mets, who Christie says he has been a fan of since childhood, have not won a World Series since 1986. The Phillies last won a World Series in 2008.