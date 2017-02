MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. (AP) -- Authorities say a tractor trailer has struck an overpass on the New Jersey Turnpike, leaving one injured and two lanes shutdown.

The accident happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday in the southbound lanes of the turnpike a few miles north of Exit 4 in Mount Laurel.

Only one lane was getting by on the highway Friday morning.

One person in the truck was taken to an area hospital. It wasn't immediately clear how serious their injuries were.