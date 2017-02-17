Bar manager shot, killed during robbery in North Philadelphia Local News Bar manager shot, killed during robbery in North Philadelphia The manager of a North Philadelphia bar has died after he was shot during an attempted robbery early Friday morning.

The shooting occurred around 1:10 a.m. at Monique's Lounge on the 2200 block of West Indiana Avenue.

Police say a man with a hoodie tied tightly around his face entered the bar and was involved in an altercation with the 46-year-old man who was managing the bar.

During the altercation, the suspect drew a gun and shot the victim twice in the chest at close range.

The suspect then made his way to the register taking nearly $200 from the register, before making his way over to the victim and taking his weapon, car keys, and wallet.

The suspect fled on foot, and the victim was pronounced dead a short time later.