2 brothers shot, killed in East Mount Airy

- Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting in East Mount Airy that involved two brothers, leaving one of them dead.

The shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. Thursday on the 400 block of East Upsal Street.

Police say the brothers, ages 23 and 24, were sitting outside of their family's home when the gunfire began.

Both victims were found in the rear driveway with gunshot wounds to their chest and torso.

The 23-year-old was transported to Einstein Medical Center by police and was pronounced dead around 11:00 p.m. The 24-year-old brother was transported to the same hospital by medics and was pronounced dead after 11:20 p.m.

Investigators believe the victims may have known the gunman or gunmen.

Officers are reviewing video from nearby surveillance cameras for clues.