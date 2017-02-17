John's Roast Pork burglarized overnight

- A famous Philadelphia eatery has fallen victim to a determined burglar early Friday morning.

Police received a report of a burglar at John's Roast Pork at 14 Snyder Avenue in South Philadelphia around 6 a.m. Friday.

A cash register and money box were stolen from the store, and monitors and wires were also ripped from the walls.A famous Philadelphia eatery has fallen victim to a determined burglar early Friday morning.

Police received a report of a burglar at John's Roast Pork at 14 Snyder Avenue in South Philadelphia before 6 a.m. Friday.

When the manager arrived at the store Friday morning he found the grease tray and various cooking tools scattered on the floor. The manager then noticed the cash box containing approximately $3,000 was missing.

A cash register was also stolen from the store, and security cameras, monitors, and wires were also cut and ripped from the walls. According to police, the suspect also attempted to open an ATM inside the store, but was unsuccessful.

Police say the suspect or suspects got into the restaurant by climbing down through the ceiling exhaust fan.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, stay with FOX 29 for updates.