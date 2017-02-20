Suspect sought in arson of Famous 4th Street Deli

- Philadelphia's Arson Task Force is looking to identify and locate a suspect who set fire to a popular deli last week.

The incident occurred back on February 12 around 4:25 a.m. on the 700 block of South 4th Street.

Surveillance video shows the suspect trying to open car doors and looking into homes on the block. A short time later the suspect returns to the scene running in the opposite direction.

About 10 minutes later, police received a report of a fire in the back of the Famous 4th street Delicatessen.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, but not before it caused cosmetic damage to the brick exterior, and melted phone lines.

Police have described the suspect as a black male in his 50s with a thin build. Police believe his clothing may have been a work uniform, and that he may have been coming from or going to work.