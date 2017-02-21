Philadelphia Police officers visit baby they saved with CPR

- Two Philadelphia Police officers managed to save a 1-year-old boy Monday thanks to their CPR training.

Officers responded to the 2900 block of Wishart Street where they found a 1-year-old infant who was not breathing.

The child was unresponsive when Officers Jeremy Elliot and Daniel Williams arrived.

Police tell FOX 29 the baby was in respiratory arrest after an asthma attack and the officers immediately began efforts to resuscitate the child. After consistent efforts by the officers, the child began breathing again.

The child was immediately taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Philadelphia Police say Officer Elliot and Officer Williams went on about their day and never acknowledged their life-saving deed.

Tuesday the baby was doing fine, and Elliot and Williams visited the infant at the hospital with gifts in hand.