Philadelphia Police K9s get new orthopedic beds

- The Philadelphia Police K9 officers will be well rested from here on out thanks to some newly donated dog beds!

All dogs in the unit were the recipients of brand new orthopedic dog beds donatedPhiladelphia-basedased manufacturer Big Barker.

Big Baker makes high-quality orthopedic beds, and hope to provide comfort to these working dogs who are out keeping the people safe every day.

"We are very honored to be here today at the Philadelphia Police Department to provide the dogs of the K9 unit with their very own Big Barker beds, to help provide some relief to their tired joints and muscles after a hard day of work," a spokesperson for Big Barker explained Tuesday.

Police K9s are among the most active working dogs and are susceptible to a range of joint problems and diseases that are often prevented with the right bedding.