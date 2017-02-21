2 arrested in Solebury Twp. sexual assaults involving children

- Police in Solebury Township, Pennsylvania have arrested two men they say were involved in separate sexual assault incidents involving children which occurred within the past month.

Back in late January, police received information regarding the sexual assault of a 13-year-old at Pat Livezey Park. Investigations led police to David Fischer, 21, a Warrington Township resident.

Police arrested Fischer at his home back on February 17 and charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors, and related charges.

According to police, Fischer had come into contact with the victim while using a dating app.

Bail was who set bail 10% of $150,000.00 and Fischer was remanded to Bucks County Prison.

In a separate incident, police received information about a separate sexual assault involving a 13-year-old child at the same park in Solebury Township.

Investigators were led to Saul Nathan Barson, a 29-year-old man from Lamberville, New Jersey. Officers arrested Barson on Monday and charged him with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault, sexual assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors, and related charges.

Barson was arraigned and a judge set bail 10% of $300,000.00. Barson was also remanded to Bucks County Prison.

In the wake of the incidents Solebury Township Police are urging families to learn more about sexual exploitation of children via the internet. Police are warning parents that they may not be aware when this type of exploitation is occurring and that these types of communications could bring predators to their homes.

Police urged parents to monitor the use of computers and devices that are connected to the internet.

Anyone who may have had contact with Fischer or Barson in regards to the alleged charges are asked to contact Solebury Township Police at 215-348-7400.