NJ teacher charged in alleged sexual relationship with student

- A New Jersey teacher is in the custody after he was arrested for an alleged sexual relationship with a student at Buena Regional High School.

William J. Jacobs, 32, has been arrested and charged after allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old female student.

During their investigation, police determined Jacobs met with the student on more than one occasion between November 2016 and January 2017 and engaged in sexual relations.

Investigators also discovered hundreds of electronic communications between the two. When Jacobs became aware of the investigation, police say he urged the victim not to cooperate with police.

Jacobs was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals Service in Ft. Lauderdale, F.L. and was held at the Broward County Correctional Facility pending extradition to New Jersey.

Jacobs has been charged with official misconduct, sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, tampering with a witness, and obstruction.