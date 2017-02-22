Bristol Borough wins Small Business Revolution contest

- Bristol Borough has emerged victorious in a voting contest that will make them the recipients of a small business revitalization grant.

The town was is among five finalists for a half million dollars' worth of marketing, project money and grants to revitalize the business district part of a program called the Small Business Revolution.

Locals have been pumped, with voters helping to give the Borough and early lead in the voting.

However, in the final standings released by the program, Bristol Borough had fallen to second place, behind Red Wing, Minnesota.

In the late 60s, United States Steel employed 10,000 workers 8 miles from the borough. At that time the main business district was booming.

Then the mills closed down, and the malls went up, and business went into a bit of a sleep.

In recent years there's been a bit of the reawakening.

New townhouses are going in, and so is a new dock project. Several new stores have opened on Mill Street--the main drag.