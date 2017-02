'Hate Has No Home Here' signs popping up across the country Local News 'Hate Has No Home Here' signs popping up across the country You may recognize the signs. They can be spotted in the windows of homes and businesses just about anywhere in the Philadelphia.

FOX 29's Bill Anderson caught up with some of the folks behind the "Hate Has No Home Here" sign that’s been popping up across the country, in hopes of uniting the people.

It's red on one side for republicans and blue on the other for democrats, but the message is something everyone can embrace; no hate.