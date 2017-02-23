Man critical after being shot in face, dragged to lot

- (AP/WTXF) - Philadelphia police say a man is in critical condition after being shot in the face and then dragged more than 80 feet to a vacant lot.

The incident occurred on the 2400 block of N. Patton Street, around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Police responded to a report of a shooting and arrived on scene to find a wounded man in his 30s lying in a vacant lot.

Police believe the man, whose name was not immediately released, may have been shot at a nearby home before he was dragged and several dozen feet into the lot.

Investigators say bloody drag marks were found on the steps of a nearby home along with 1 live round. 6 more live rounds were found next to the victim in the vacant lot.

Witnesses tell police they saw the victim being dragged down the sidewalk by another man.

Police say he's at Temple University Hospital in critical condition.