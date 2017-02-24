1 guest, 1 officer hurt in Vineland hotel fire

- Police in Vineland New Jersey are investigating the cause of a fire at a hotel that sent two people to the hospital early Friday morning.

The fire broke out around 1:40 a.m. at Rt. 55 and Landis Road.

Officials tell FOX 29 a Vineland Police Officer was passing by when he saw smoke coming from the building.

The officer made his way inside and knocked on doors to warn other guests of the fire and evacuate the building.

Investigators say the fire began in a single unit, and eventually spread into an attic area, which then engulfed several other units.

The man staying in the room where the fire began was taken to Crozier Medical Center with burns. The responding Vineland officer was also taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Other guests tell FOX 29 when they evacuated the building they saw others hanging from second floor windows to escape, and throwing their belongings out of the windows.