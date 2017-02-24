Department of Health investigating Mumps cases at PSU

- The Pennsylvania Department of health is investigating a number of confirmed cases of Mumps at Penn State University.

The department is working with Penn State's health services to investigate the potential for additional cases.

The mumps virus is characterized by swelling of glands that are located just below or in front of the ear and jaw.

Individuals who have contracted the Mumps virus may not feel or show symptoms at all, and those who do usually show symptoms about two weeks after the initial infection.

Symptoms of mumps include:

Swelling and tenderness of one or both salivary glands, usually the parotid glands located just below the front of the ear/jaw;

Fever;

Headache;

Muscle aches;

Tiredness; and

Loss of appetite.

Health officials say isolation is critically important to preventing the spread of mumps, and anyone with a confirmed case of the infection should remain isolated.

For more information, visit the Department of Health website at www.health.pa.gov or follow them on Facebook and Twitter.