- Two local Jewish Community Centers were evacuated Monday morning after apparent threats.

The Siegel JCC in Wilmington, Delaware was safely evacuated just after 10:30 a.m. due to a reported bomb threat. Parents have been asked to check their email for more information.

The Katz JCC in Cherry Hill was also evacuated around 11 a.m.

Cherry Hill Police were on the scene.

