- Police searching for Kensington teen last seen on Wednesday

Philadelphia Police are looking to locate a missing teenage girl from Kensington.

Skakyra Strong, 14, was last seen at the Cione Playground at Aramingo and Lehigh Avenues last Wednesday.

She is described as 5'5", with light brown complexion, brown eyes, and shoulder length braided hair.

Anyone with any information on Shakyra Strong whereabouts is asked to please contact East Detective Division at 215-686-3243 or call 911.